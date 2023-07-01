Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $22.39 million and $67,736.71 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,587.60 or 1.00041583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000613 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,655.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

