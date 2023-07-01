Maiar DEX Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and $70,715.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.18 or 0.99984837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000613 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,655.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.