Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.57%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

