Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

