Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJH stock opened at $261.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

