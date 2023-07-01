Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

