Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,018,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $130.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $132.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

