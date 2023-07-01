Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

