Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

