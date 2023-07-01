Manisha Shetty Gulati Sells 628 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 628 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Model N Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 246,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,644. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Model N

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.