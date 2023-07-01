Manisha Shetty Gulati Sells 628 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 628 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Model N Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 246,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,644. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODNFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Model N

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.