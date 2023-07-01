Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Mannatech Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MTEX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 1,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.87%.

MTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

