Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 53.8% in June

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MARPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 10,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

