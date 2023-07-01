MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.10.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $261.42 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average is $321.17.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

