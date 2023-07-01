Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 624 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MDT traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

