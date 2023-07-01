Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $132.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

