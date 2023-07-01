Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

NFLX traded up $12.25 on Friday, reaching $440.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.50. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

