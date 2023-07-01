Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 200,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. 3,300,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,071. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

