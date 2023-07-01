Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 246.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,406 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.45. 1,766,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

