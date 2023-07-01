Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.23

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 41074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $479.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Matthews International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.