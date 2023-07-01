MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 6%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.13. 563,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 630,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

