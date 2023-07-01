McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,346. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

