McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.82. The stock had a trading volume of 173,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,630. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

