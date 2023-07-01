McGuire Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %

CMI traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $245.16. The company had a trading volume of 849,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,026. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.86.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.