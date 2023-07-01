McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,007,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.