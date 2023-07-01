MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 18,334 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.19. 1,848,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

