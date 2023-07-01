MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 94,827 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,827 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Logitech International worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Logitech International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 328,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. 403,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $68.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

