MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,624 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

HP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,796,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,978. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.