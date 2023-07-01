MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $8 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW traded up $6.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $788.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $697.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.63 and a 12 month high of $795.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.