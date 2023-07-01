MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 11,859 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $9,901,873. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.02. The stock had a trading volume of 909,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.02 and a 200-day moving average of $404.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

