MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,406,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LHX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.77. The stock had a trading volume of 989,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,746. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.