MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 178.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 67,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 209,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,001,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 115,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $395.17. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

