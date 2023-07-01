MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 134,666 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,666 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 2.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $51,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. 2,316,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,587. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

