MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 49,520 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,520 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $39,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $711,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after purchasing an additional 238,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $340,686,000 after purchasing an additional 206,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $204.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $205.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.29.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

