Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MCUJF remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. Medicure has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

