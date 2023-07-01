Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 2,226,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

