MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,308.56 in Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $23,308.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,305,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,708,365.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,070 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $9,762.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $41,068.06.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,835.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

CMU opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

