MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE CIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 77,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
