MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 77,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 97.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

