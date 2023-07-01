MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

MMT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 103,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,290. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

