Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) Short Interest Up 233.7% in June

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 233.7% from the May 31st total of 521,400 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micromobility.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Micromobility.com Stock Performance

Shares of Micromobility.com stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,700. Micromobility.com has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com ( NASDAQ:MCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

