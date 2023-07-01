Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s Largest Position

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 33.2% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $148,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

