Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 665,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,585,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.38.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

