Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.84 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
