Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.84 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Stories

