Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.