Monero Price Reaches $167.94 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $167.94 or 0.00548496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $62.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,618.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00343943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.24 or 0.00954456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00158167 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,299,391 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

