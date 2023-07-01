Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Volume Hits $1.71 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00018749 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,859,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,059,891 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

