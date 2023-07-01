Morgan Stanley Cuts Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $11.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

