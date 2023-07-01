Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 76.3% in June

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.