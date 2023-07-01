Morgan Stanley Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.55.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

