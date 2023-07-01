Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 15,520 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67. uniQure has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

