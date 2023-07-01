Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $857.49

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 857.49 ($10.90) and traded as low as GBX 818.19 ($10.40). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.49), with a volume of 290,026 shares.

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 855.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of £950.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,230.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,294.12%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

